TikTok is on the rise, and despite a host of setbacks and intense scrutiny over privacy fears lately, the viral short-form video-sharing app continues to reach new milestones. Now, the company is partnering with Ultimate Fighting Championship, popularly known as UFC to fans – the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion company – in a multi-year deal that will see TikTok produce exclusive content.

TikTok will offer livestreams for pre-and post-fight content and behind the scenes footage

In a press release, the social media juggernaut announced that it will offer exclusive livestream content following its partnership with UFC. The scope of exclusive UFC content offered by TikTok includes weekly livestreams with access to pre-and post-fight content, behind-the-scenes footage, and engagement with UFC athletes. The TikTok-exclusive content will be delivered via the official UFC TikTok handle (@UFC), as well as @UFCRussia, @UFCBrasil, and @UFCEurope.

“With more than 6.3 million followers on TikTok, @UFC has become the third most-followed sports league since joining the platform in October 2019. Building on this momentum, UFC will dedicate resources at their Las Vegas headquarters to provide the TikTok community with unprecedented access and bring them closer to UFC than ever before.”

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs. LEWIS on Sunday will mark the start of this partnership

The first fruit of TikTok’s multi-year deal with UFC will arrive this week covering the upcoming UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs. LEWIS event that will kick off on February 20. The event, which goes live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, will have some exclusive content for TikTok’s audience.

“This collaboration is a great way to drive awareness to our tent pole live events while delivering compelling content to our fans, 24/7,” said David Shaw, who is UFC’s Senior Vice President of International and Content.

UFC signed a multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN worth over a billion dollars not too long ago, and continues to milk some serious cash from its live events that regularly attract a high-profile audience with some big names occupying seats in the front row. With the TikTok deal, UFC can now tap into the viral popularity of TikTok and bring its content to a whole new audience comprising mostly of youngsters.