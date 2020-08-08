We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting any transactions with TikTok’s parent company – ByteDance – after September 20 if the app’s US operations are not sold to an American company. Now, TikTok has issued an official statement in which the social media sensation has expressed shock over the order.

“We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process. For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” TikTok said.

In its statement, the company hinted that it will take legal recourse to deal with the situation. TikTok also reiterated that the company does not share any user data with China, nor does it censor content due to pressure from the communist government, something US authorities have long raised doubts about.

You May Also Like
17-year old Florida teen arrested for being the mastermind behind Twitter’s massive hack
As per the US Department of Justice, the scam bitcoin account that was mentioned in the fraudulent tweets got transfers worth over $100,000.
Trump gives ByteDance until September 15 to sell TikTok’s US operations or shut down
Trump says that he’ll pass an executive order to ban TikTok in the US if Microsoft or any other US-based company is unable to strike a deal with ByteDance.
Spotify’s Group Session feature will let you remotely host a listening party with friends
Spotify users can now listen to a podcast or enjoy a playlist remotely with friends via synced playback, and also ccontrol playback.