Earlier this week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order prohibiting any transactions with TikTok’s parent company – ByteDance – after September 20 if the app’s US operations are not sold to an American company. Now, TikTok has issued an official statement in which the social media sensation has expressed shock over the order.

“We are shocked by the recent Executive Order, which was issued without any due process. For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the US government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed. What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” TikTok said.

In its statement, the company hinted that it will take legal recourse to deal with the situation. TikTok also reiterated that the company does not share any user data with China, nor does it censor content due to pressure from the communist government, something US authorities have long raised doubts about.