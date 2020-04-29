Just in case you were wondering how popular TikTok has actually become, the viral video sharing social app has now been downloaded over 2 billion times. As per Sensor Tower data, TikTok amassed the highest number of downloads in a quarter recorded by any app EVER.

In Q1 2020, the ByteDance-owned app was downloaded over 315 million times from the App Store and Play Store. Unsurprisingly, the huge surge in TikTok downloads comes at a time when people are locked inside their homes and consuming more online content than ever. Just five months ago, TikTok’s downloads number stood at 1.5 billion.

Almost one third (611 million) of total TikTok downloads come from India, while China and the US take the second and third spots respectively with 196.6 million and 165 million installs respectively. Talking on a platform perspective, Google Play alone accounts for around 1.5 billion TikTok downloads.

Source: SensorTower

