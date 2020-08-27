We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Kevin Mayer left Disney’s direct to consumer operations in May to take up the CEO position at TikTok. Now, within three months, and amid the political issues that TikTok has been facing, the official has decided to step down from his position. In the interim, current TikTok general manager Vanessa Pappas will lead the company.

As per a Financial Times report, Mayer told TikTok employees in a letter that he’s stepping down. He said, “In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

TikTok is facing from the Trump government in the USA, and the app has been banned in several countries including India. Recently, it sued the Trump administration over an executive order that threatens to ban the app in the country until its US operations are acquired by an American company. 

