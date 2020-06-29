The Indian government’s Ministry of Information Technology has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps in the country, a list that includes some very popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, Mobile Legends, UC Browser, and Weibo. The press release claims these apps pose a threat to national security and public order, and are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India’.

The government order says the aforementioned apps have been blocked “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The ministry claims to have acted on complaints citing theft and transmission of user data to servers located outside the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which was formed under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year, has also compiled comprehensive documentation on how to block access to these apps. Lately, there has been a huge surge in anti-China sentiments in the country, something that the Indian government’s latest order touches upon in a not-so-subtle manner.

Source: Press Information Bureau (Government of India)

You May Also Like
Russia finally ends its ban on Telegram
The decision has been taken in a bid to use Telegram as a channel for disseminating critical information that helps combat the COVID-19 crisis.
Twitter launches search prompts in India to aid people at risk of domestic violence
Searching for keywords related to domestic abuse and dowry crimes on Twitter will assist people in finding resources and help on NCW and WCD portals.
Safari 14 brings Face ID and Touch ID support for web sign-ins
Face ID or Touch ID support for website log-ins is facilitated by the new Web Authentication API that arrives with Safari 14.