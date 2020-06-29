The Indian government’s Ministry of Information Technology has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps in the country, a list that includes some very popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, Mobile Legends, UC Browser, and Weibo. The press release claims these apps pose a threat to national security and public order, and are ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India’.

List of 59 apps banned by Government of India "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/p6T2Tcd5rI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The government order says the aforementioned apps have been blocked “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The ministry claims to have acted on complaints citing theft and transmission of user data to servers located outside the country.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, which was formed under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year, has also compiled comprehensive documentation on how to block access to these apps. Lately, there has been a huge surge in anti-China sentiments in the country, something that the Indian government’s latest order touches upon in a not-so-subtle manner.

Source: Press Information Bureau (Government of India)