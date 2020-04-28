Twitter / Matt Navarra
TikTok has launched a new in-app feature that will help creators raise funds for a charitable cause. Donation Stickers, as TikTok calls them, can be added to videos and live streams just like any other creative effect on the video-sharing platform.

When viewers tap on the Donation Stickers, it will open a pop-up window where they can submit the necessary details and make the donation. TikTok says it will match all donations made using the Donation Stickers for a limited time.

TikTok users can currently donate to charitable partners that include CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, National PTA, and No Kid Hungry among others. Here’s how to add a donation sticker to your TikTok video or stream:

  1. Go to the editing page and click on ‘[COVID-19]’ Donation sticker
  2. Select an organization you want to support
  3. Add the sticker to your video

Source: TikTok

