Twitter / Matt Navarra
Author
Tags

TikTok has launched a new in-app feature that will help creators raise funds for a charitable cause. Donation Stickers, as TikTok calls them, can be added to videos and live streams just like any other creative effect on the video-sharing platform.

When viewers tap on the Donation Stickers, it will open a pop-up window where they can submit the necessary details and make the donation. TikTok says it will match all donations made using the Donation Stickers for a limited time.

TikTok users can currently donate to charitable partners that include CDC Foundation, Meals on Wheels, National PTA, and No Kid Hungry among others. Here’s how to add a donation sticker to your TikTok video or stream:

  1. Go to the editing page and click on ‘[COVID-19]’ Donation sticker
  2. Select an organization you want to support
  3. Add the sticker to your video

Source: TikTok

You May Also Like
HERE Maps

HUAWEI users now have a real Google Maps alternative, HERE Maps gets listed on AppGallery

HUAWEI has been in search for a reliable MAps service since the U.S. ban.

Twitter will remove 5G coronavirus conspiracy tweets that inspire vandalism

Twitter is stepping up after conspiracy theories linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus inspired many to burn down 5G cell towers.

Apple says there is no evidence of hackers exploiting the Mail app vulnerability

Apple has acknowledged that the Mail app did have a flaw, but the company says it has found zero evidence that it was exploited by bad parties.