Mobvoi launched the TicWatch Pro 3 last year in September and the TicWatch E3 in June this year. Both the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS and E3 launched with the aging Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipsets, and it seems like the company is preparing another minor upgrade very soon. Mobvoi is expected to refresh the TicWatch Pro 3 with the “Ultra” moniker and release it with the slightly more efficient Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus SoC.

The watch’s box was recently featured in a YouTube video by Andrea Galeazzi, where he showcases the smartwatch (via Notebookcheck). The watch is either called TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, or TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, although the latter is far more likely given the current naming scheme by the company. The watch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, which features slight upgrades over the 4100 SoC. The video also reveals that the watch will come with a MIL-STD-810G certification, making it more durable.

The video shows only smaller design changes, and the smartwatch will mostly remain the same. The casing will have a slightly different display, and the display’s bezels are expected to shrink a tad bit. We don’t have much information about the upcoming TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, but it could be powered by the new Wear OS 3.0 unified platform that introduces a plethora of changes. However, it’s important to keep in mind that just because it’s powered by the new chipset, it may not have the new software, as we’ve also seen on the new Fossil Gen 6 series.

We have no launch date or any price that we could go by, so we’ll have to wait and see what we come across and what gets leaked in the next few weeks and months ahead.