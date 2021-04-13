It was recently reported that TicWatch GTH will be launched globally. Now, Mobvoi is bringing the TicWatch GTH to the global markets after launching it in China this January. The company’s new budget smartwatch weighs under 60 grams and has a skin temperature sensor.

The TicWatch GTH features a 1.5-inch TFT display that has a resolution of 360 x 320. Further, the display is 2.5D curved glass. It comes with an interchangeable TPU strap. One of the USPs of the device is skin temperature monitoring. It allows users to record their surface body temperature using the built-in skin temperature sensor. As of now, this feature is limited to Fitbit’s Sense and Charge 4.

Sensors onboard include a heart-rate sensor, 3-axes accelerometer, low latency off-body sensor, skin temperature sensor, SpO2, and respiration sensor. Moreover, the budget device is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity. Further, the smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is touted to last up to seven days on a single charge.

You get apps like TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe. The latter can help users improve their sleep and reduce stress levels. It includes 14 sports modes like walking, indoor and outdoor walking, cycling, jump rope, rowing, swimming, freestyle workout, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH will be going on sale in the US, the UK, and Europe starting April 13. It is priced at $79.99/€79.99/£69.99 and will be available from Mobvoi.com and Amazon.

Model
TicWatch GTH
Dimensions (mm)      
43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5
Color
Raven Black
Watch case
Metal
Screen
2.5D glass
Watch strap
TPU (interchangeable), 20mm
Display
1.55″ TFT (360 x 320 px)
Connectivity
BLE 5.0
Charging time
About 2 hours
Sensors
Accelerometer, Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Respiration Sensor 
Battery capacity          
260mAh
Waterproof rating
Swim, 5ATM



I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

