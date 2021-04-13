It was recently reported that TicWatch GTH will be launched globally. Now, Mobvoi is bringing the TicWatch GTH to the global markets after launching it in China this January. The company’s new budget smartwatch weighs under 60 grams and has a skin temperature sensor.

The TicWatch GTH features a 1.5-inch TFT display that has a resolution of 360 x 320. Further, the display is 2.5D curved glass. It comes with an interchangeable TPU strap. One of the USPs of the device is skin temperature monitoring. It allows users to record their surface body temperature using the built-in skin temperature sensor. As of now, this feature is limited to Fitbit’s Sense and Charge 4.

Sensors onboard include a heart-rate sensor, 3-axes accelerometer, low latency off-body sensor, skin temperature sensor, SpO2, and respiration sensor. Moreover, the budget device is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity. Further, the smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is touted to last up to seven days on a single charge.

You get apps like TicExercise, TicHealth, TicZen, and TicBreathe. The latter can help users improve their sleep and reduce stress levels. It includes 14 sports modes like walking, indoor and outdoor walking, cycling, jump rope, rowing, swimming, freestyle workout, mountain climbing, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and yoga.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH will be going on sale in the US, the UK, and Europe starting April 13. It is priced at $79.99/€79.99/£69.99 and will be available from Mobvoi.com and Amazon.

Model TicWatch GTH Dimensions (mm) 43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5 Color Raven Black Watch case Metal Screen 2.5D glass Watch strap TPU (interchangeable), 20mm Display 1.55″ TFT (360 x 320 px) Connectivity BLE 5.0 Charging time About 2 hours Sensors Accelerometer, Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 Sensor, Low Latency Off-Body Sensor, Skin Temperature Sensor, Respiration Sensor Battery capacity 260mAh Waterproof rating Swim, 5ATM