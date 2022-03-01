TicWatch GTH Pro announced with arterial health tracking

Mobvoi today announced the brand new TicWatch GTD Pro smartwatch that comes with arterial health monitoring and tracking capabilities. Mobvoi partnered up with ATCOR, and the new measurement tool is the result of the two companies working together for two years.

The new TicWatch GTH Pro measures 43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5mm, and it has a metal chassis. The display is a 1.55-inch panel with a resolution of 360 x 320m, and it supports Bluetooth 5.1. The watch has a 260 mAh battery, and the company says that it can last 7-10 days on a single charge, and it takes 2 hours to recharge fully.

The watch has an interchangeable 20mm band, and it’s also 5ATM certified, which means that you can take it with you when you swim and down to the beach. The TicWatch GTH Pro also has a Side PPG Sensor, Accelerometer, PPG Sensor (measure heart rate, SpO2 levels, respiration rate over wrist), Skin Temperature Sensor.

When it comes to tracking capability, it’s one of the few devices that can measure the arterial waveforms, see the strength of the pulse as the blood flows through the body (via GSMArena). The watch also has a heart rate sensor and SPO2 tracking capabilities. It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices, and it can track more than 14 activities, as well as sleep.

The new TicWatch GTH Pro will cost $99.99 in the US, and it will be available in Meteorite Black color. You can already find it on Amazon or Mobvoi’s website.