Mobvoi has just released the TicWatch E3 smartwatch with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which comes with a lot of performance improvements compared to previous models. The new TicWatch E3 comes at a cheaper price and the performance should be comparable to the TicWatch Pro 3.

The smartwatch weighs only just 32g and is made out of Polycarbonate and glass fiber. It has SpO2, Accelerometer, Gyro, Heart rate sensor and a low latency off-body sensor to track your movements and your workouts. The watch comes with a 20mm silicone rubber strap by default. It has a 1.3-inch display (360 x 360), it’s powered by the Snapdragon 4100 platform and it has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

As for connectivity, it has GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and fortunately it also supports NFC for Google Pay. The battery is 360 mAh and it has magnetic charging. When the battery life hits 5 percent, the battery will automatically turn on Essential mode to reserve the battery for longer.

Additionally, the TicWatch E3 is IP68 certified, which means that you can take it with you while swimming and use it outside, in rainy conditions. The watch also includes 20+ professional workout modes that help you track you in real time, and help you stay motivated, and improve your health. There’s also a mobile app that lets you remotely monitor a loved one’s wearable data, such as heart rate, steps, sleep details and many more.

It’s available in Panther Black color only, but you can of course customise the straps to your liking using the quick release feature. It’s available from today on Amazon and on Mobvoi’s website for $199.99 in the US, €199.99 in Europe and £179.99 in the UK.