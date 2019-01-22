Mobvoi TicWatch E2, TicWatch S2 pricing and availability revealed

Mobvoi announced the TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 with the occasion of CES 2019, earlier this year. They share the same specifications, including the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution, 415mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.1 and WiFi b/g/n. However, at the time of the announcement, we didn’t get details regarding pricing and availability, except for “shortly after CES”.

Now Mobvoi announced that both watches are available both on their own website, as well as on Amazon. The TicWatch E2 has a recommended retail price of £145.99 / €159.99 / US$159.99, and the TicWatch S2 one of £165.99 / €179.99 / US$179.99. The difference in pricing is due to the fact that the TicWatch S2 features US Military Standard-810G.

Mobvoi also announced TicMotion, a “suite of proactive fitness features that go beyond counting steps or calculating calories”. It relies on proprietary artificial intelligence that requires no user input, and offers swim monitoring and analysis as well as fully automated activity recognition. Mobvoi says more will be added soon.