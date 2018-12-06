Android

TicWatch C2 coming online for sales

Mobvoi’s latest Wear OS watch, the TicWatch C2, is coming up for sale today through the company’s site in the United States and the United Kingdom.

As a reminder, it’s fairly standard fare for a fully-featured smartwatch — a circular 1.3-inch display with stainless steel body for IP68 water and dust resistance, GPS for location tracking and NFC for Google Pay. The 400mAh battery’s rated for up to 36 hours of casual use.

The Rose Gold version comes with a 18mm band while the Black version goes with lugs set 20mm apart. Leather and metal bands are available. The cost? $199.99 or £179.99.

Expect Amazon to carry the TicWatch C2 soon.

