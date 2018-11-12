A new Thunder Purple version of the OnePlus 6T is coming this month

OnePlus is still trying to make us forget the fact that the audio jack is going to be missing in the OnePlus 6T. Now, we get news of a new color variant that’s going to be available in the United States and the United Kingdom very soon, the Thunder Purple.

Designers have gotten quite creative lately. We have seen many color variants in our favorite smartphones. Not only that, but we have also found gradient colors and textures to help us keep fingerprints away from our devices. We now see that there’s a new color option other than matte or glossy black for the OnePlus 6T. The new color variant is called Thunder Purple, and it will be available starting November 15th in the US and the UK.

This is apparently a limited edition so we probably won’t be seeing this color option soon on another OnePlus device. It presents a frosted matte glass back with an “S” curve pattern, and it blends from purple to black.