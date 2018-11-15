Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T now available

We knew to expect an additional color option for the OnePlus 6T for quite some time. We’re not saying that the Mirror Black and Midnight Black shades are boring. We’re saying that they’re conservative, and they don’t make you stand out from the crowd. Buy you know what will? The Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T, which is available starting today in the US and the UK. It’s also good to know that people in other regions get the same treatment as those in China, where this particular model is already on the market. After all, the company has silently confirmed its existence way before its availability.

Aside from the special color that it wears, the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T is only available in the 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage version. This means it’s the higher end among the OnePlus 6T versions, and it goes for $579.00. It is also not a big deal because it’s just a tiny bit more expensive than the regular version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, at $549.00.

There’s no doubt about it, people are excited about the 6T. Initial numbers show a huge growth compared to figures related to the OnePlus 6 predecessor. So, if you want the new Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T, you can grab it from the OnePlus website online, or check out our article on how and where to buy the OnePlus 6T from.