Throwback: HMD puts Android on a Nokia feature phone

In a world dominated by smartphones with huge touch screens that will also soon bend and fold, HMD Global goes back to the drawing board to rethink its feature phone strategy, and what better way to release a feature phone than to have it run Android?

If the image above, courtesy of 9to5google, is legit, we can expect to see Android on a device without a touch screen. No wonder the interface has a microphone icon in the center, as it makes sense to rely on voice-activated Google Assistant on a phone that doesn’t allow touch input.

We also see a camera icon, as well as Chrome browser and the YouTube app, and there are also a couple of more screenshots at the source link below. With IFA 2019 closer and closer, this feature phone running Android could steal the show for those interested in super-cheap phones

