Three-stage variable aperture coming to the Galaxy Note10 camera

Remember the variable aperture camera Samsung first introduced on the Galaxy S9, and then on the Note9? It allowed the same camera to have two different aperture ratings, namely f/1.5, and f/2.4. Well, apparently, rumor has it Samsung is ready to take that one step further with the Note10, utilizing a three-stage variable aperture.

The information comes from a Twitter report by Ice universe, who claims to have obtained it directly from Samsung China engineers. According to the report, f/1.5,  f/1.8, and f/2.4 will all be possible on the same lens on the upcoming Note10.

It is not clear which of the Galaxy Note10 models, or both, will get this treatment. However, that particular camera could be an all-around great shooter, with the three aperture ratings excelling in low light, normal, as well as bright conditions.

