OnePlus COO Kinder Liu has officially confirmed that the company would launch its first foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023.

After announcing the active cooling technology for the OnePlus 11 concept device yesterday, the company’s founder made some surprising comments during the “From fast & Smooth to Beyond” public interview at MWC 2023. OnePlus’ president confirmed that the company would launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023, ending the rumors about whether the company is actually considering entering the premium foldable market.

At Mobile World Congress 2023, Kinder Liu, the President and COO of OnePlus, announced some key details about its upcoming foldable smartphone. The COO confirmed that OnePlus wants to provide the usual OnePlus “signature experience” that users expect from the company, including fast and smooth performance. From the comments, we also discovered that we’d see a flagship phone, suggesting that it’ll have high-end specifications, an industrial design, and other key elements.

"Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn't settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

Global availability is key to success

The foldable smartphone market is extremely competitive in Asia, but it’s a completely different picture in the West. In Europe, such as the United Kingdom, users have a choice to buy most foldable flagship devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the new HONOR Magic Vs, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the Motorola Razr 2022, and even the HUAWEI P50 Pocket. In terms of devices, there are a few options, but only the Samsung foldable devices are available more widely, in nearly every brick-and-mortar store nationwide.

The picture is even worse in North America, where Samsung is the only player, offering excellent support and availability for its high-end foldables. Suppose OnePlus enters the foldable smartphone race; we can expect the company to sell its devices in one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, in the US. If the upcoming OnePlus device becomes available – with a competitive price tag and features – it will have the chance to take on Samsung.

More competition and alternative devices are a win for consumers

Samsung has been a pioneer in the foldable smartphone world, and it hasn’t seen a real competitor going against it since the company unveiled its first foldable devices. We’d love to see competitors battle it out of the field, taking on Samsung’s highest-end devices.

Competition is great for companies to keep them in control, and it’s a massive win for consumers, as there could be more choices, and even more features at different price tags. This move would also help reduce the cost, which would eventually mean more affordable foldables, benefitting everyone.

We could see a rebranded and upgraded device of the OPPO Find N2

OnePlus belongs to the parent company OPPO, and the two companies have been collaborating and working under the same roof for a few years. The partnership has been streamlined to the point where both OPPO and OnePlus devices sport the same ecosystem and support, helping the companies save on maintenance, research, and development costs. It’s a big win for parent company OPPO, and great for OnePlus as it has resources to fund new projects, and “borrow” ideas.

It’s well-known that OnePlus has borrowed a lot of smartphone designs and blueprints from OPPO, enabling the company to save on research and development. OnePlus has also made its own slight refinements and customized the devices to its own specifications, but the similarities were very obvious.

Liu also suggested that OnePlus’ first device would be an OPPO Find N2-like device, folding outwards. While OPPO announced that it doesn’t have any plans to bring its Find N2 to global markets, OnePlus could take on this opportunity, and launch a rebranded device under its own logo and branding. This could help OnePlus streamline its research and production costs, and bring a real flagship to the western markets, helping consumers access another foldable smartphone.

The thought of having either an OPPO Find N2-like device or OnePlus’s custom foldable makes me excited. We need more competition, and the move means that we could see the signature OnePlus experience arrive to a flagship foldable. More and more foldables appear out of the blue, challenging Samsung, and it’ll be interesting to see how OnePlus manages to cope in this still, relatively new market.

