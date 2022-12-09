Here are three reasons why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable smartphone in 2022. It all comes down to the Software, Hardware and Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best phones in 2022, and it shouldn’t be a surprise that it might also be the most-sold Galaxy Z Fold in history, at least up until the next one comes out. The hardware feels more refined, the software feels smoother, and the added functionality makes the Fold 4 stand out among the competition. And many players are trying to compete with Samsung, including HONOR with the excellent Magic Vs, and OPPO is rumored to announce the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip devices on December 14, 2022.

I have been using the Galaxy Z Fold 4 since it came out, and here are a few reasons why I believe it’s one of the best foldable phones in 2022. The Fold 4 features small refinements, compared to the Fold 3 on paper, but those refinements make the entire experience much more enjoyable. If you’ve been holding out on purchasing a foldable, then the Fold 4 might be the best device to pick up right now, especially as Samsung offers up to $1,170 discounts on the device, with free storage upgrades and store credits.

Hardware

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a more refined device, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. While there are no major redesigns, it’s an upgrade that users can find helpful, and very valuable, especially regarding how the hardware feels in hand. The hinge mechanism is better, and the larger cover display means that it’s far more usable. The crease is still there, but it’s less prominent. Overall, there might not be many improvements when looking at the spec sheet, but the differences are massive in person.

The Fold 4 receives a slight redesign, which makes the cover display much more enjoyable when typing on the keyboard, or using the phone for, you know, phone things. Surfing the web, scrolling through social media applications, taking photos, and making calls have never been easier, and the larger screen means that things aren’t cut off on websites and apps. It might be a few millimeters, but those can make or break the experience.

Also, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 makes the phone feel smooth, and while the battery size has remained the same, the longevity and endurance have improved quite a bit. The Fold 4 is still not a battery champion compared to traditional smartphones, but even for active users like myself, it can go for a day on a charge. The experience will differ from person to person. Still, it’s now possible to use the Fold for a full day on a single charge, only requiring top-ups when gaming, or multitasking for several hours.

The one thing that hasn’t improved is the charging speed, which still tops out at a measly 25W. It’s faster than before, but Samsung lost the plot, and it needs to catch up to the faster speeds that its competitors are offering.

Software

The hardware is crucial on a foldable smartphone, but the software equally plays an important role. Without it, it would just be a big phone that couldn’t take advantage of the larger form factor, more screen estate, and the added flexibility. Without additional software, it would be a “phablet”, or a tablet, which, as we all know, isn’t entirely a great experience on Android; at least, it wasn’t up until Android 12L and Android 13. Yet, Samsung made the Fold 3 operate similarly to the Fold 4, and they deserve some credit for the incredible and intuitive software they developed and polished over the years.

Now that the Fold 4 is running Android 13, the entire device feels smoother (thanks to the new animations), and it feels more fluent. There are no jitters, lag, or noticeable bugs, and Samsung delivered the update within a reasonable timeframe.

Samsung’s software features make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a multitasking champion, and managing multiple apps and windows have never been easier than on the Fold. Users can use three apps side-by-side simultaneously, and the option to have an extra window in a pop-out view makes things even easier. Changing these apps around is just a few taps away. Adding and replacing these apps is as simple as dragging and dropping them. If there are things other manufacturers should take note of, it’s the multitasking feature.

The fact that the display and the hinge support the so-called “Flex Mode” is innovative and useful, especially when taking photos. Those with shaky hands – including myself – will know the trouble of capturing shots at night. I often found that I couldn’t take sharp photos, as they always turned out to be an unusable blurry mess. Flex mode helps with that and lets you bend your smartphone slightly, using it as a tripod. Photos and videos taken at night never looked as good as on the Fold without an actual tripod.

Camera

Talking about the camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still far from a true Galaxy S22 Ultra-like experience, but it’s received the upgrades we were waiting for, and it takes beautiful photos both day and night. Photos and videos look beautiful coming from this phone. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other traditional flagship smartphones can take much better photos, it holds up well, especially when compared to other foldables on the market.

Kudos to Samsung for improving the sensors, but we’d like to see even more of a leap next year.