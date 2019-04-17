Android

Report suggests there will be three OnePlus 7 models (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G)

A report yesterday suggested that the renders we’ve previously seen of the OnePlus 7 are actually portraying the OnePlus 7 Pro. With the same occasion we’ve seen new renders which are now allegedly showing off the standard OnePlus 7, and today we’re hearing that there might be a third version of the phone, granted, a 5G version. This would make the company’s spring line-up consist of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

The two phones can be seen in the render above. The May 14 event, according to the report, will bring the standard OnePlus 7 with a 6.4-inch display that’s flat, has a waterdrop notch with the selfie camera inside, a dual rear camera with a main 48MP shooter, basically following the design of the OnePlus 6T.

Then there will be the OnePlus 7 Pro, with a larger, 6.64-inch display that’s curved, a pop-up selfie camera, and a triple-camera setup with a main 48MP shooter, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will basically be identical with the Pro version, but it will have 5G capabilities. We’ve got less than a month until the launch event, but it seems that the rumor mill is in motion, and we’re likely going to hear more about the phone/s.

