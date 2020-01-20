August 2018 was the first time we officially received a Pocophone. The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 was a great device, with impressive internals and a price that was extremely hard to compete against. However, we are still waiting for the arrival of the Pocophone F2, and it seems that we may get even more devices after the company received its independence from Xiaomi last week.

So, the first Poco smartphone this year appears to be the Redmi K30?

Just in case, the same model number was listed under the Redmi series earlier on.#Xiaomi #Redmi #PocoF2 #PocoF2Lite pic.twitter.com/TnlsapzZvr — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 20, 2020

Pocophone is now an independent brand, and they could soon unveil their first smartphones. The best part of these rumors includes the fact that we could get up to three new variants of the long-awaited Pocophone F2. First, we see a tweet posted by Mukul Sharma that reveals that the upcoming Pocophone has the same model number as the Redmi series. Then, RevAtlas received an email that mentions three Poco F2 devices. It also mentions some of the specs of the Pocophone F2 Lite that could arrive with a 765G chipset, 6GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. So, if these devices are based on Xiaomi Redmi K30 models, and if there’s a Lite model, we can expect a regular and maybe a 5G variant.

Source GSM Arena