HMD preparing three new Nokia phones for December 5

Mark your calendars for December 5, 2018. As you can see in the image above and below, Nokia is preparing a special event on that date. It will happen in Dubai, and, while the invitation doesn’t reveal much, we can clearly see three phones in the background. Now, before you get too excited about that Nokia 9 PureView with penta-lens camera, it will likely skip this event. As a matter of fact, even an MWC appearance of the Nokia 9 is in question.

So what could these phones be? Two of them have notches, one is notch-less. There have been recent rumors about a certain Nokia 8.1, that is expected to have a notch, which popped up in benchmarks recently, as well as with Taiwan regulators. Then the Nokia 7.1 Plus is yet to make its official international debut, as it’s currently tied to China as the X7. Other reports also talk about a possible Nokia 2.1 Plus, but at this point your guess is as good as ours. We’ll keep an eye out for chatter, but unless we hear something relevant, we’ll have to wait until December 5 to find out.