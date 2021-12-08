Three new Apple Watch models and AirPods Pro 2 may arrive next year

It seems that Apple will have an exciting 2022 in the wearables department, or at least in the wearable section, as recent rumors suggest that we may get a new Apple Watch SE as well as a rugged Apple Watch variant next year. These rumors get even better as we now get new details from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also suggests that we may be getting closer to the official launch of the new Apple AirPods Pro 2.

According to a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch three new Apple Watch models, where we will find the new Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE refresh, and a new rugged version focused on sports. He also suggests that Apple will finally release the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 late in 2022. The new AirPods Pro 2 would arrive with a ‘significantly upgraded’ chip, and according to Bloomberg’s reports, new health sensors. We are also expecting to see them come with a new design that will leave out the stems, as some believe that they may resemble the design of the Beats Studio Buds.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple's latest and probably the best smartwatch in the market

Kuo didn’t go into details as to what we may get in the new Apple Watch models, as his information about the design changes in the Apple Watch Series 7 weren’t accurate, but then again, it seems that Apple did a great job to keep the Series 7 design a secret. Whatever the case, some expect the new Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a new body temperature sensor that will improve the watch’s health and fitness tracking results. In addition, the new rugged Apple Watch ‘Explorer’ model was also said to feature a protective exterior, like the one we see on a Casio G-Shock watch. It would also arrive with impact shock resistance, so it would be aimed at extreme sports athletes.

Kuo also mentioned the new iPhone SE that will most likely arrive with the same 3GB RAM and the same design, but he also believes that this device will improve in 2023, as it may pack 4GB RAM and maybe a larger display.

Via: 9to5Mac