When you have a child, your life changes fast. Your priorities start to shift; there’s a lot of excitement — and a lot less sleep. As a new parent, you’re going to want to take care of your family in every way possible. That includes thinking about what may happen if you’re no longer there.

Life insurance is not a topic that many people like to think about, as it assumes the worst. But the real worst-case scenario is what happens if you don’t have life insurance. A study published in 2018 found that 75 percent of millennial parents do not have a personal life insurance policy. There could be for any number of reasons: not wanting to confront the risks, thinking it simply isn’t worth the investment, or finding the process too time consuming.

Those are all problems that Fabric aims to address. Fabric is a tool that makes applying for term life insurance easy. It’s mobile friendly, with an app that puts policy details just a few taps away. It’s flexible, providing options so that new parents can find the plan that best suits their needs. And, perhaps best of all, it’s easy. Fabric operates entirely online, which means there are no sales calls, no upselling, and no unnecessary medical exams or blood tests (for qualified applicants). Users can be covered in as little as 10 minutes.*

Fabric‘s simple approach to term life insurance has already garnered a considerable amount of praise. It got a nearly perfect score from Dough Roller, which noted that Fabric is “great for young families.” ValuePenguin called it “Quick-and-easy” life insurance that provides “great service with competitive rates.” Credit Donkey said, “If you want fast, simple term life insurance, Fabric is worth a look.”

Life insurance is essential. It isn’t fun nor is it particularly enjoyable to think about. But it’s something that you don’t want to be without, especially as your family grows. And just because you need it doesn’t mean that you should have to suffer through an annoying and arduous process. Fabric makes applying for life insurance feel as familiar as signing up for a streaming service. It’s quick, it’s easy, and it can help you get covered so you can return to giving your full attention to what matters most to you: your family.

*Fabric offers term life insurance policies (Form ICC16-VLT, ICC16-VLT19, and CMP 0501 with state variations where applicable) issued by Vantis Life Insurance Company (Vantis Life), Windsor, CT (all states except NY), and by Vantis Life Insurance Company of New York, Brewster, NY (NY only). Coverage may not be available in all states. Issuance of coverage for term life insurance is subject to underwriting review and approval.

Fabric Insurance Agency, LLC (FIA) is an insurance agency licensed to sell life, accident, and health insurance products. FIA will receive compensation from Vantis Life for such sales. The NAIC Company Code for Vantis Life is 68632.