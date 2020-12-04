Amazfit has revealed that it will be launching three GT 2 series smartwatches in India this December. It will launch the Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2, and the GTS 2 mini. Moreover, it has also announced the launch date of GTR 2. The smartwatch will be launched in India on December 17.

For the unaware, the Amazfit GTR 2 features a circular display with a 3D curved bezel-less design. It comes with a 1.39-inch high-definition AMOLED display. The smartwatch packs 3GB of internal storage. It can deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge in typical usage.

On basic usage, GTR 2 can give up to 38 days of back up. It is also said to offer 10 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls. It comes with 12 sports modes such as outdoor running, free training, outdoor cycling, climbing, elliptical, and trail running, among others. The device also sports 5ATM water-resistance. It also features SpO2 for blood-oxygen measurement, while BioTracker 2 helps detect abnormal heart rate alerts. The Amazfit GTR 2 is already available in the US for $180, which translates to around INR 13,000.

The Amazfit GTS 2 on the other hand is, as the name suggests, a mini version of the GTS 2. Here, the differentiating factors are battery capacity and the watch size. The GTS 2 sports a 1.65-inch display. In contrast, the latest Amazfit GTS 2 mini comes with a 1.55-inch display. It packs a 220 mAh battery that is said to last 7-day heavy use, 14-day regular use and 21-day basic watch mode endurance figures. Moreover, it is CNY300 cheaper than its full-sized sibling. It is priced at CNY699 (~$106).