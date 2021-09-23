Samsung announced the brand new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier in August. The company announced Thom Browne Edition versions of most of its products, but Samsung didn’t publicly mention the price and availability anywhere. The company released the Thom Browne Editions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, and even of the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds. Up until now, we didn’t know when the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic would get the special edition and had no information about the pricing.

Well, that changes today as Samsung has announced the special edition of the Watch 4 Classic, and it will cost you $800. The Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come with three special wrist straps and a branded charger inside the box. The Special Watch4 Classic will be available on Samsung’s website in limited quantities on September 29. It’s also important to mention that the watch will only be available in the 42mm size, and only the Bluetooth model of the watch will receive the Special Edition.

If you’re wondering what makes the Thom Browne Edition different, well, it’s not much different from the standard version of the watch. It has the same internals, it’s powered by the same Samsung One UI Watch unified system as the normal Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. It has a few special watch faces, and the reset is about the looks and feel of the device itself, which is made to stand out and feel unique.

What are your thoughts about the Thom Browne Edition of the new Galaxy products? Did you consider picking up any of the special edition products, or did you pick any up? Let us know in the comments below!

