This year we have seen events postponed or canceled because of the current pandemic. February’s MWC was the first major event to get canceled, then Google I/O, Facebook’s special events, and more. However, some have found different ways to cope with the situation, and they are working on giving us a new experience like the guys from IFA and now the Game Developer’s Conference.

The annual Game Developers Conference was supposed to take place in March, but it had to be postponed. The event’s organizers said that this event was going to take place in August under the new GDC Summer moniker, but now we receive further information that says that it will now be an all-digital event. One of its organizers said:

“As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect.”

This event will take place from August 4 to 6. The GDC will be sharing information in the future so you can attend this new digital event. Apple, IFA, and Microsoft are also going all-digital this year, but Google and Facebook decided that it was best to cancel their events altogether.

Source Engadget