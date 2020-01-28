We have seen several leaked images that show is some of the upcoming Huawei P40 devices. Now, we get a new video with renders of the possible Huawei P40 Premium.

The first images we received of the Huawei P40 came from @Evleaks, but his time, new official-looking renders have been published by Waqar Khan. He has also made a video for us to enjoy. We can see the four curved edges and the in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual selfie camera, and more. The Huawei P40 Premium is supposed to arrive with up to five cameras, but we only hope that their video capturing standards are better than the ones we found in the Mate 30 Pro.

Source GSM Arena