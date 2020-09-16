It has all the ports you could ever need.

by: Nicole Cord-Cruz

If the latest slate of laptops today is any indication, it’s looking like we’re moving towards a world where the USB-C prevails. Dubbed as the “port of the future,” it’s the growing standard for charging and data transfers, but it may take a while until every cable and gadget can accommodate the new connector.

If you happen to use a device outfitted with only USB-C ports, you’re most likely familiar with the struggle of not being able to connect your non-compatible phones, tablets, and dongles. You’ll no longer have that problem when you have the MoovyGo 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Station within reach — a monster of a hub that offers 11 total connections to charge your tech collection simultaneously.

Check it out:

With 3 USB 3.0 ports, 3 type C ports, a TF/SD Slot, an ethernet port, and an audio jack port to HDMI 4K output, it not only takes care of your charging needs, but it also allows for speedy data transfers. You can access, store, and transfer data between devices with no trouble at all. On top of that, it also has an integrated Qi-standard pad that allows you to wirelessly juice up your phone and AirPods. It even functions as a backup battery pack, with its 4,500mAh built-in battery that can charge devices on the go.

Refuel all your devices in one go with this 12-in-1 hub. For a limited time, you can snag it on sale for only $99.99 — 32 percent off the usual retail price of $149.

Prices are subject to change.