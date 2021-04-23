piano lessons

The piano is a difficult instrument to truly master. Learning to play entails practicing everything from the placement of your hands to the tempo of songs you only know by reading the sheet music. Like with many instruments, the piano often requires a teacher for you to learn how to play well, but teachers are hard to find, expensive, and require working around your time and theirs. With Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription, you can get guidance catering to beginner, intermediate, and advanced players powered by artificial intelligence, and it’s currently on sale for $149.99. 

Skoove mirrors and improves upon the work you would do with a teacher by implementing AI that can recognize the notes you play and help you improve in real-time. The artificial intelligence analyzes your performance and plans practice exercises that will help you develop your skills in the same way a teacher would without being limited by a teacher’s schedule or planning time.  

400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos supplement the AI teaching, and having lifetime access means you’ll have as much time as you need to truly internalize all the skills contained in Skoove’s library of materials. The piano is a simple instrument to play but an endlessly complex one to master, and having so much instructional material means you’ll never be alone without help on your journey to musical prowess. 

Skoove has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App store over the course of its 7,700 reviews. Reviewers, including those at Forbes, the Guardian, and Wired have praised Skoove for its design, massive library of materials, and how it can break songs and skills down into accessible lessons. 

A lifetime with Skoove means you can practice wherever and whenever you want. When you want a break, take one and learn a new language or have a nap knowing your piano teacher will still be ready after. If you want to get started right now, you can get your Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription for $149.99, or get it for $119.99 if you use the code WELOVEMOM for 20% off. 

Prices subject to change




Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we’re trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.

You May Also Like
B&H has the latest M1 MacBook Air and several more products on sale
Check out the best deals available at B&H Phptp Video, where you will find the latest M1-powered MacBook Air and more devices on sale
Apple Watch SE screenshot from video presentation Time Flies event
Get a new Apple Watch SE for just $5 a month, more deals are also available here
We start today’s deals with some great savings on the latest Apple Watch SE, as well as Wear OS TicWatch Pro smartwatches and more on sale
OnePlus Nord N100 lifestyle image
The OnePlus Nord N10, and more Android devices are on sale today
Several Android devices are on sale at B&H and OnePlus.com, where you can get the OnePlus Nord N10, the Pixel 3 XL, and more phones on sale