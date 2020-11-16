by: Nick L

If you rent or own a home, the last thing you want to think about is insurance. Notoriously stingy and peddled by mega-corporations using a variety of impersonal sales tactics, home insurance plans are often viewed as a complete waste of money unless something truly catastrophic happens to your house. Even then there’s no guarantee that your plan will actually pay out.

Lemonade, on the other hand, is a transformative home insurance company that’s built for the modern world. Offering simplified and streamlined plans that fit any budget, Lemonade takes all the hassle out of buying insurance and making a claim, and right now you can lock down a renter’s insurance policy for as little as $5 or homeowner’s policies starting at $25.

Regardless of whether you’re renting a tiny condo or purchasing your first home, Lemonade offers a variety of convenient features that make the entire insurance process both transparent and affordable.

You’ll be able to bypass the usual slow and arduous insurance processes by finding and signing up for plans that protect all of your items and valuables in just a few clicks. Their next-generation AI software makes it easy to find plans that fit your specific needs and budget, and you won’t have to pick up the phone once to get it done.

Lemonade offers some of the lowest rates in the business, and it’s easy to make claims and even get paid in as little as three minutes when you use the integrated app.

You’ll even be able to rest easy at night knowing that after taking a flat fee and paying out claims, Lemonade gives leftover cash to the causes you care about around the world. It sounds too good to be true, but in this case, it couldn’t be more real.

Don’t settle for confusing and overpriced insurance when it comes to renting or owning a home. Lemonade’s plans start at just $5 for renters and $25 for homeowners.

Prices are subject to change.