Let’s be honest. We all have items that we’d rather keep out of prying hands, whether they’re earbuds, watches, or more personal belongings. That doesn’t mean they should stay locked in a safe, never to be enjoyed. But what if you can bring your safe with you?

With a Trova biometric storage box, keeping your items safe and hidden is easier than ever, and it’s currently available for $185 when you use coupon code TROVA34 at checkout.

The Trova GO+ is a discreet, portable safe that only you can open. It’s constructed out of lightweight aluminum and measures 2.9 x 6 x 1.5 inches (WxDxH), giving you plenty of storage space for your personal items. The interior is made of silicone and features magnetic straps to organize your belongings.

Accessing the GO+ is simple. Just download the Trova app and use biometric authentication to open the storage box. The GO+ connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection to access its contents. This eliminates the need for keys, which can be stolen or lost, and it prevents anyone else from taking your belongings, whether they’re your nosy kids or pickpockets.

The Trova app also illustrates important information such as the last known location and battery life, giving you peace of mind while storing it at home or while traveling. In fact, Forbes listed it as one of its five coolest travel gadgets at CES last year, so it’s a worthwhile addition to your travel essentials once it’s finally safe to travel again.

There’s no shame in hiding your personal belongings, so why not take extra steps to secure them? Trova’s biometric authentication ensures that only you can access what’s inside. The GO+ is available now for $219, but you can use TROVA34 to get $34 off.