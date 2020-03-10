Xiaomi has introduced a new Mi 10 Explorer Edition with a transparent back panel. The latest development was shared by Xiaomi’s Marketing department.

The design was achieved by swapping the back cover with a transparent glass panel. Hence, it enables you to see the actual internals of the Xiaomi Mi 10. This is unlike the Mi 9 and Mi 8 Explorer Editions that had dummy internals on display.

The transparent panel shows the camera, flash, battery as well as the wireless charging coil. Plus, there’s a large area of ​​double-layer thermally conductive graphite covering the entire motherboard area is clearly shown.

The Mi 10 series is all set to be launched globally on March 27.

Source: MyDrivers.com