So far, we have seen multiple concept renders of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and some of its rumored specifications have surfaced online as well. Now, prolific leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared alleged renders of the Galaxy Fold 2, and the selfie camera placement on the inner display has got us really worried.

As you can see in the images, the selfie camera is neither in the corner, nor does it sit in the middle in accordance with Samsung’s Infinity-O design philosophy. Instead, it is placed in a weird 3/4th ratio alongside the top edge, and it looks unlike anything we’ve seen on a smartphone before, and not in a good way especially for the Galaxy Fold 2.

Image: Twitter / @UniverseIce

As far as leaked specs, go the upcoming Samsung foldable phone might feature a 7.7-inch inner display with a 2213×1689 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display will use a 6.23-inch 60Hz panel with a 2267 x 819 pixels resolution. It might come with a bundled S Pen as well. The triple rear camera setup will reportedly include 64MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors, with OIS on the primary and telephoto camera.