Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited-edition console has been announced by Microsoft. The console also includes a custom Xbox One controller, which will be made available in June 2020.

The Xbox One X special edition brings decals that glow in the dark. Further, it includes a blue LED light at the front, laser etchings, and custom panels. The new custom design comes just months after Microsoft created a Jordan-themed Xbox.

Here is the trailer for “1TB Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle.”

It comes with a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, which is scheduled to be launched in September. The company hasn’t announced pricing or an exact release date for the custom console.

