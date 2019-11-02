This may or may not be the 16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was rumored for quite some time, and its looks, seen above, have been leaked by Apple itself in a Beta of macOS Catalina. According to gossip, Apple will retain the footprint of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but trim down the bezels in order to fit in a larger display.

The most recent rumor suggests that there will be a separate power key, and Touch ID sensor, and now MacRumors have published the image below, which may or may not be fake.

It shows a MacBook Pro with thinner bezels, which is in line with what we’ve already heart. It also reveals a standalone Touch ID sensor, which is again, confirmed by earlier reports, alongside a physical Esc key.

Alongside the render below, the report suggests that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an AMD Radeon RX 5300M or 5500M graphics card. While there’s no other info to back it up, a “Radeon RX 5500/5500M” string was uncovered inside the code of macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

Even though it’s highly likely a fake image (as in not an official Apple graphic), it seems to accurately represent all of the features that were rumored earlier.