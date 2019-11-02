Other OS

This may or may not be the 16-inch MacBook Pro

Contents
16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro was rumored for quite some time, and its looks, seen above, have been leaked by Apple itself in a Beta of macOS Catalina. According to gossip, Apple will retain the footprint of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but trim down the bezels in order to fit in a larger display.

The most recent rumor suggests that there will be a separate power key, and Touch ID sensor, and now MacRumors have published the image below, which may or may not be fake.

It shows a MacBook Pro with thinner bezels, which is in line with what we’ve already heart. It also reveals a standalone Touch ID sensor, which is again, confirmed by earlier reports, alongside a physical Esc key.

Alongside the render below, the report suggests that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature an AMD Radeon RX 5300M or 5500M graphics card. While there’s no other info to back it up, a “Radeon RX 5500/5500M” string was uncovered inside the code of macOS Catalina 10.15.1.

Even though it’s highly likely a fake image (as in not an official Apple graphic), it seems to accurately represent all of the features that were rumored earlier.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
MacRumors
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple, macOS Catalina, News, Rumors
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.