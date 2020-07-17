We start today’s deals with last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This device will soon get a refresh, so its prices are going down. This device is available for just $730 after a $220 discount, and you get an unlocked device with 256GB of storage space and a US warranty. If you don’t really like the Note 10, but you want similar specs, the Galaxy S10 is also on sale. You can get an unlocked variant with 128GB storage and US warranty for just $659, which lets you save $100 from its $750 price tag.

We then go over to Apple’s iPad mini. The Wi-Fi + cellular variant with 256GB in storage is available for $629, which means $50 savings. You can also go for the Wi-Fi only variant, which is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it at $499.

Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 HDR TV is usually found at $1,400, but right now, you can get it for just $1,078, even though you will have to add it to your cart before you can see the price tag on this TV. You can remove it later without a problem.

We now move to the audio department, where we find the Turtle Beach Recon gaming headset. You can use them with your Xbox One, PS 4, and PS4 Pro. It’s currently available for $35 after a $24.96 discount.

If you’re just looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM are almost 50 percent off. You can get one pair for $160 after a $139.97 discount.

Last but not least, the DJI Osmo Action is now priced at $250, dropping $50 from its $300 price tag. This is an excellent GoPro alternative for those looking for something new, and we also have a review video in case you want to check it out.