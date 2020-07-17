Galaxy Note 10
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This device will soon get a refresh, so its prices are going down. This device is available for just $730 after a $220 discount, and you get an unlocked device with 256GB of storage space and a US warranty. If you don’t really like the Note 10, but you want similar specs, the Galaxy S10 is also on sale. You can get an unlocked variant with 128GB storage and US warranty for just $659, which lets you save $100 from its $750 price tag.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10

We then go over to Apple’s iPad mini. The Wi-Fi + cellular variant with 256GB in storage is available for $629, which means $50 savings. You can also go for the Wi-Fi only variant, which is getting the same $50 discount, leaving it at $499.

Buy iPad mini Wi-Fi + LTE
Buy iPad mini Wi-Fi only

Sony’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 HDR TV is usually found at $1,400, but right now, you can get it for just $1,078, even though you will have to add it to your cart before you can see the price tag on this TV. You can remove it later without a problem.

Buy Sony X950G 65 Inch TV

We now move to the audio department, where we find the Turtle Beach Recon gaming headset. You can use them with your Xbox One, PS 4, and PS4 Pro. It’s currently available for $35 after a $24.96 discount.

Buy Turtle Beach Recon 200 Amplified Gaming Headset

If you’re just looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM are almost 50 percent off. You can get one pair for $160 after a $139.97 discount.

Buy Sennheiser MOMENTUM

Last but not least, the DJI Osmo Action is now priced at $250, dropping $50 from its $300 price tag. This is an excellent GoPro alternative for those looking for something new, and we also have a review video in case you want to check it out.

Buy DJI Osmo Action

You May Also Like
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 series, Narzo 10, Realme TV to go on sale in India today at 12 noon
The Realme X3 price starts at Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung may not include an in-box charger with its future Galaxy phones
After Apple, it’s Samsung’s turn.
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, and tons of Android phones are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and more on sale