When it comes to getting ahead at work or in your personal life, continuing education is absolutely key. Whether you’re interested in climbing that career ladder or you want to switch to an entirely new field, you need to stay up to date with the latest trends in the industries you care about.

The Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle makes it easy to learn about countless subjects pertaining to everything from business and personal development to programming, IT, languages and beyond, and right now a membership is on sale for over 95% off at just $99.

With five courses and over 6,000 lessons, this extensive training package will help you edge out the competition when it comes to a wide range of career opportunities.

There are courses that will help you become a professional game developer through over 200 hours of training from the School of Game Design; an IT security pro through over 3,000 lectures that walk you through both the basics and more advanced elements of cyber security and network protection; a programming professional through courses that teach you about HTML and JavaScript, and much more.

This membership also comes with unlimited access to Skill Builder Pro—a massive trove of over 300 courses on a variety of business practices and methodologies that will help you land the career of your dreams.

Do your career a favor with the Complete eLearning Lifetime Membership Bundle while it’s available for just $99—over 95% off its usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.