We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Earlier today, Samsung teased that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. So far, we’ve only seen concept renders of the phone, but now, leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared what appears to be an official render of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, albeit a slightly blurry one.

The phone is seen rocking the same glossy bronze finish that we last saw on the leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render, down to the design of the camera module and the size of the lens openings. The overall profile of the device is quite slim and the edges are more rounded compared to the first-gen Galaxy Fold.

The bezels on the inner display also appear thinner and the raised edges are also less intrusive from an aesthetics perspective. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grill are located at the bottom on each half, but the device will most likely miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will pack top-of-the-line specifications, and unsurprisingly, an eye-watering price tag for all that oomph and innovation.

You May Also Like
vivo patent shows a smartphone concept with a twist-and-rotate physical keyboard
vivo is toying with something Nokia launched as a product over a decade ago.
The latest Mac mini, and more Apple products are on sale today
Today’s deals include the latest Apple Mac mini, Apple’s Airpods, Toshiba’s Fire TV Edition Smart TV and more
POCO M2 Pro
POCO M2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999
The POCO M2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.