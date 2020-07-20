Earlier today, Samsung teased that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone will debut alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. So far, we’ve only seen concept renders of the phone, but now, leakster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared what appears to be an official render of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, albeit a slightly blurry one.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

The phone is seen rocking the same glossy bronze finish that we last saw on the leaked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra render, down to the design of the camera module and the size of the lens openings. The overall profile of the device is quite slim and the edges are more rounded compared to the first-gen Galaxy Fold.

The bezels on the inner display also appear thinner and the raised edges are also less intrusive from an aesthetics perspective. The USB Type-C port and the speaker grill are located at the bottom on each half, but the device will most likely miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will pack top-of-the-line specifications, and unsurprisingly, an eye-watering price tag for all that oomph and innovation.