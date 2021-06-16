Microsoft is all set to announce its next Windows update on June 24. The upcoming OS is tipped to be called Windows 11. However, ahead of the launch, the first Windows 11 build has leaked online. Some alleged screenshots appeared on Baidu (via BetaWorld) today, showing the first look of the upcoming Windows 11. As you can see in the below image, the taskbar is centered, meaning that you get all the folders in the taskbar arranged at the center. However, if you don’t like the change, there is an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. It also has the fly-out Start Menu, just like we’ve seen with the now-defunct Windows 10X.

Microsoft said it was taking some parts of Windows 10X and putting them in Windows, and the latest leaks reiterate that statement. The Live Tiles are gone entirely (good riddance). They’ve been replaced by transparent icons. However, the new Windows logo isn’t trapezoidal like the Windows 10x, but it is rectangular. The Verge‘s Tom Warren gave us the first look at the upcoming Windows 11 on Twitter, as you can see below.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

new Windows 11 boot animation pic.twitter.com/fmtqOxNdXy — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

This updated new Start menu is a simplified version of the one that currently exists on Windows 10. It also includes pinned apps, recent files, and the ability to quickly shut down or restart your device, which is a lot simpler than what exists right now. The upcoming Windows 11 also has the dark mode (obviously). Essentially, Windows 11 looks like a more refined version of Windows 10 as Microsoft seems to have not removed much and added a bunch of new features.

Further, Windows 11 is seen using rounded corners throughout the UI, whether it be in context menus or the File Explorer and other apps. The Start menu has rounded corners as well. The whole build might have leaked, but we still expect Microsoft to surprise us on June 24.