The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks are smoking hot, but it seems that there’s more to this than meets the eye. We have also received probable confirmation of the display sizes of Samsung’s new foldables, and what could be the launch date of these new devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was leaked earlier today. Re received a video that shows is the phone’s probable design and every one of its alleged color options. This leak leaves little to the imagination, but it could’ve also hinted a possible launch date for the Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, if you look closely, you will find that we get a very specific date on the external display of the yellow variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It reads Wednesday, August 11, which doesn’t match any of the previously suggested launch or announcement dates.

Previous rumors claim that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will become available on August 27. So this could very well be the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which was allegedly supposed to take place on August 3. This means that Samsung may have decided to move the potential launch to one week after the initial schedule. The best part is that these new foldables wouldn’t arrive alone, as it is also believed that we will get four new variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

Now, that’s not the only rumor we have received about the upcoming foldable phones, as we could’ve also gotten confirmation of the display sizes in these new phones. According to ETNews, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive with a 6.23-inch external display in diagonal, while the foldable display could go up to 7.55-inches. On the other hand, the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3 could get a 1.9-inch external display, which is significantly larger than the 1.1-inch display on its predecessor. However, the internal display will retain its 6.7-inch size. Now, we just have to wait patiently to see which of these rumors end up being accurate.

Source 1 SamMobile

Source 2 GSM Arena