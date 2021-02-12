We’ve been receiving several rumors and leaks about a new mixed reality headset from Apple. The latest leak gives us an idea of how the device may look and a possible name, as concept artist Antonia De Rosa called them Apple View, and now, we also get to see several patent applications that explain Apple’s vision for this new mixed reality headset.

Apple patents for a new mixed reality headset were made public earlier today. Said patents were filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and they mention specific features that may arrive with this future Apple product. This “Head-Mounted Display Unit With Adaptable Facial Interface” patent explains how its design elements can prevent the headset from moving around when a person moves, at the same time that it would provide a comfortable fit.

“The eye tracking system includes at least one eye tracking camera, an illumination source that emits infrared light towards the user’s eyes, and diffraction gratings located at the eyepieces. The diffraction gratings redirect or reflect at least a portion of infrared light reflected off the user’s eyes, while allowing visible light to pass. The cameras capture images of the user’s eyes from the infrared light that is redirected or reflected by the diffraction gratings.”

There are reports claiming that this new mixed reality headset would arrive with a mesh material that would also help give users amazing comfort levels. Other details mention the possibility of getting over a dozen cameras, which would help to achieve eye-tracking features to give a better experience, and 8K displays to make everything look as perfect as possible. This information would go along the lines of another patent that was made public today. It is called “Eye Tracking System,” and it would work with another patent called “Electronic Device With A Tunable Lens,” to adjust and move the lenses through a new system is entirely electronic and controlled by actuators.

“Apple has for years worked on technology that uses eye tracking to fully render only parts of the display where the user is looking. That would let the headset show lower-quality graphics in the user’s peripheral vision and reduce the device’s computing needs, according to people with knowledge of the efforts.”

A patent called 3D Document Editing System would give users the chance to pair their keyboard to the mixed reality headset to let them edit text and a feature that would allow users to see the real-world environment in the document editing software.

“The VR device may be configured to display a 3D text generation and editing GUI in a virtual space that includes a virtual screen for entering or editing text in documents via a keypad of the input device. Unlike conventional 2D graphical user interfaces, using embodiments of the 3D document editing system, a text area or text field of a document can be placed at or moved to various Z-depths in the 3D virtual space.”

“In some embodiments, the VR device may also provide augmented reality (AR) or mixed reality (MR) by combining computer generated information with a view of the user’s environment to augment, or add content to, a user’s view of the world. In these embodiments, the 3D text generation and editing GUI may be displayed in an AR or MR view of the user’s environment.”

Rumors suggest that this new device may arrive as soon as next year, and some have even given Apple’s mixed reality headset a possible price tag that could hit the $3,000 mark. This would make it compete against the Microsoft HoloLens 2, which’s currently priced at $3,500.

Source MacRumors