Steve Jobs was clearly one of the brightest minds that ever walked this earth. His vision and ideas were responsible for the birth of Apple and everything the company stands for. However, on this day, ten years ago, he resigned as the SEO of Apple and assigned Tim Cook to take his place.

Tim Cook has done a great job leading Apple, as the company keeps innovating and delivering amazing products. The first device launched by Apple under Cook’s leadership was the iPhone 4S. This device launched back in 2011, one day before Jobs’ passing. However, this device was developed while the former SEO was still on active duty, which means that most of the credit, if not all, goes to Jobs.

Now, the first device to be completely developed and launched under Tim Cook’s direction was the iPhone 5. This device launched in 2021, and it had a massive impact since it features a major redesign that featured an all-new thin design and a larger display. This design has had so much impact that it has even managed to serve as inspiration to some of the recently launched Apple devices.

Tim Cook was also responsible for overseeing the development and launch of the Apple Watch, which arrived as Cook’s first “One more thing,” meaning that it launched as a revolutionary product that keeps on being one of the best smartwatches in the market. He also introduced the iPhone X in 2017, a new smartphone with significant design changes, and the implementation of FaceID, and the birth of the notch.

Some may believe that Tim Cook may never really be able to fill Steve Jobs’ shoes, but then again, that’s no easy task. And I bet that no one will ever be able to live up to the task. However, we can thank him for every great product launched by Apple during the past ten years and for those still on the way.

Source 9to5Mac