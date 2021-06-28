samsung-knox-vault-1

At today’s MWC event today, Samsung has announced a number of new security measures that the company plans on implementing in its devices, and has explained how it secured private and confidential user data in previous years until now.

Samsung has partnered with some of the world’s leading tech companies such as Android and Cisco to offer better security for Samsung devices in the entire Galaxy ecosystem. Samsung Knox Vault protects the Galaxy S21 series devices with a Knox Vault processor, which shields sensitive data from physical attacks. Knox Vault Storage which securely isolates and secures data to protect it against unauthorized access. A new Security Protocol and software connects these two elements together that makes it even more resilient to these types of cyber attacks, hacks and malware.

samsung-knox-vault

Samsung has also said that it offers true end-to-end encryption during the entire development cycle. The company is also committed to providing security patches to “most of its devices”, including up to 5 years of security patches of Galaxy Enterprise Edition. This however depends on the model, and the frequency might also only be monthly or quarterly.

Samsung also provides real-time kernel protection against threats at the system level. This ensures that the device is protected upon restarts and fresh boots. The company has partnered with IBM to customize encryption keys for businesses for more safety and to fit individual business needs.

samsung-knox-protection-passport-license

Samsung also began working with the German government and its information security agencies; BSI, T Security, BDR and Federal ministries to store electronic eIDs such as passports and driver’s license information.

Many of these new features are built into the newest and latest Galaxy S21 series devices, Samsung also found it worth mentioning that its also part of Android Enterprise Recommended program and Google Play Protect to safeguard devices from malware and threats.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

You May Also Like
Best Father’s Day Smartphone gifts
With Father’s Day just around the corner, most people who celebrate this…
  • Aryan
  • 15 June 2021
  • 06:00EDT
Apple Watch Series 7 jon prosser green
Apple Watch Series 7: everything we know so far
The Apple Watch Series 7 is still a few months away, but recent rumors and leaks have already given us a pretty idea on what we can look forward to
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on wooden table
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks hot in official-looking renders
Check out the latest renders of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which include an important design change