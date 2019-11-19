We won’t blame you if you if you think this is the Huawei Watch GT 2. After all, Huawei and its sub-brand Honor work closely together. The company is set to unveil its upcoming flagship, the Honor V30 5G (possibly a Pro too, as well as perhaps an Aston Martin edition) at a special event in China on November 26.

Said event will also be the best opportunity for the Honor Watch Magic 2 to take the stage as well. We’ve seen some sketches of the watch last week, and now TechRadar has published the image above of the upcoming wearable.

It’s not known whether this will be the only version of the watch, or whether more color options will be available. Compared to its predecessor, it’s definitely a notable redesign. We’ll inform you of all there is to know on November 26.

Source: TechRadar