Google Nest smart speaker

A Google Smart speaker was leaked in shoddy images recently so Google had a plan. Why not send the real images to the press? It did. The company gave us our best look yet at the upcoming smart speaker. The development comes from 9to5Google that says Google sent them a picture of the new Nest-branded smart speaker. 

The publication reported the presence of this speaker last month. The device is codenamed ‘prince.’  It is likely to bring notably better speakers, a larger size, and a primarily fabric-based design. However, if you are looking for actual information on what it can do, then you are in bad luck. The company hasn’t revealed the functionalities of its upcoming Google Nest smart speaker.

Here’s a video featuring the upcoming product.

Source: 9to5Google

You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord
It seems that the OnePlus Buds may arrive alongside the OnePlus Nord
It seems that we may get more OnePlus devices on the July 21, as the OnePlus Buds have received a new Finish certification
Pocketnow Daily: Apple is NOT Playing with the iPhone 12 Camera! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera and the display in the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, the new budget-friendly device from OnePlus and more
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live leak in three color options
The upcoming earbuds are designed like a kidney bean.