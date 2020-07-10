Google Nest smart speaker

A Google Smart speaker was leaked in shoddy images recently so Google had a plan. Why not send the real images to the press? It did. The company gave us our best look yet at the upcoming smart speaker. The development comes from 9to5Google that says Google sent them a picture of the new Nest-branded smart speaker. 

The publication reported the presence of this speaker last month. The device is codenamed ‘prince.’  It is likely to bring notably better speakers, a larger size, and a primarily fabric-based design. However, if you are looking for actual information on what it can do, then you are in bad luck. The company hasn’t revealed the functionalities of its upcoming Google Nest smart speaker.

Here’s a video featuring the upcoming product.

Source: 9to5Google

