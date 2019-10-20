This is the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro

We’ve been hearing about the 16-inch MacBook Pro for quite some time, and a lot of reports and concepts have surfaced over what it might actually be. Well, most of the aforementioned agree that Apple will likely retain the chassis of its 15-inch model, but reduce the screen-to-body ratio, by narrowing down the bezels. This would allow Apple to fit in a larger display in the same for factor.

We no longer have to wonder. The upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro is pictured above. While not a high quality press render, the image does indeed originate from Apple. Discovered by Macg, it is found inside the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta 2 build.

We have no reason to question the authenticity of the image above, especially that it was found inside macOS, and it also seems to confirm previous reports. The larger display MacBook Pro will not only bring a larger display, but will also redesign the keyboard, 96W charging, and could be powered by Intel’s 9th-gen Coffee Lake-H processors and AMD’s new 7nm Navi graphics chips.