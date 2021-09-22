The new Surface Duo 2 has been officially announced. What Microsoft calls, ‘the pinnacle of productivity” and the perfect companion to your Windows PC, as it is designed to “showcase the power of Microsoft 365 in your pocket.”

The First Surface Duo arrived back in 2020 to make way to a new category of mobile productivity. However, it wasn’t as great as many of us wanted it to be. It launched with dated specs and a crazy starting price. However, the latest Surface Duo 2 tells a whole different story. It comes packed with some of the best specs in the market. It features two 5.8-inch PixelSense Fusion displays that extend to an 8.3-inch canvas when extended. We also find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 8GB RAM, and storage options that start at 128GB and go up to 512GB under the hood.

We also find a nice upgrade in the camera department, as it features a dynamic triple camera that sports a Wide 12MP f/1.7 OIS primary shooter, an Ultrawide 16MP f/2.2, and a 12MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto, and it is also backed up with a TOF sensor. On the inside or the front of the new Surface Duo 2, you also get a 12MP f/2.0 camera with dual-color led flash. These cameras offer an auto mode with low-light and HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection, a dedicated night mode, Smooth Zoom that will get you up to 10X digital superzoom, portrait mode with adjustable depth control, and more. This camera will also be able to capture HDR video, 4K and 1080p recording at up to 60fps, slow-motion video recording at 120 and 240fps.

Don’t expect to get an under-display fingerprint sensor in this device, as its fingerprint reader is embedded on the power button that’s placed just under the volume rocker. It also features Fast Charging of up to 23W with the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply that’s not included in the box, and it will allegedly give you up to 28 hours of talk time and up to 15.5 hours of local video playback. It will also support all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen. I must also admit that the hinge has gotten better with notifications at a glance on its edge display, but that’s still not enough to justify the price.

If you’re interested in getting a new Microsoft Surface Duo 2, get ready to pay $1,500. The device comes in two color options, Glacier and Obsidian. It comes with a 1-year limited hardware warranty, but I’d still wait to see it survive JerryRigEverything’s bend test before purchasing one.